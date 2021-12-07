Bemidji State graduate and Athletics Hall of Fame member Ray Sauer recently received the prestigious Warren J. Rebholz Distinguished Service Award at the Minnesota Golf Association’s annual meeting.

According to the MGA, recipients of the award “exemplify the spirit of the game at its highest level and who have made a substantial contribution to the game in Minnesota or on a national or international level.”

Sauer was a member of the BSU men’s golf team from 1966-1970. He won the Birchmont Golf Tournament in 1971 and has a number of Vandersluis championships to his name. He also won the 2002 Minnesota Golf Association senior Four-Ball Championship with his twin brother, Ed.

Sauer is best known for focusing his golf passion and awareness to raise support for worthwhile programs and events throughout Minnesota.

Ray Sauer also established the Ed Sauer Memorial Golf Tournament in 2008 following the death of his brother. The annual fundraiser at Tianna Country Club in Walker generates scholarships for BSU men’s golfers and has raised over $110,000 to date.

Sauer, originally from Walker, has lived in St. Cloud for over 40 years. He was inducted into the BSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004.