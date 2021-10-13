ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team placed 11th of 16 teams at the Central Region Invitational on Monday and Tuesday in St. Joseph, Mo., while BSU senior Brandon Nelson tied for ninth on the individual leaderboard.

Nelson’s score of 143 (70-73) led the way for the Beavers, who finished with a team total of 610 (301-309).

Elsewhere among the Bemidji State individuals, Seth Schricker tied for 25th (71-78=149), Jack Southard tied for 62nd (82-74=156), Tanner Wanous tied for 83rd (80-84=164) and Koby Kuenzel tied for 85th (80-85=165).

Winona State placed fourth with a score of 590 for the top finish among NSIC schools. Minnesota State placed eighth (599), Minnesota Crookston placed ninth (602) and Concordia-St. Paul placed 11th (605) to beat BSU.

NSIC schools behind the Beavers were Upper Iowa (13th, 613), Sioux Falls (T14th, 624) and Augustana (T14th, 624).

Dawson Wills of Washburn took medalist honors with a two-day total of 137 (71-66).

The invite was the final event on the schedule for Bemidji State this fall. BSU will return to action in the spring.





Team Results

1-Central Oklahoma 569; 2-Washburn 573; 3-Missouri Western State 582; 4-Winona State 590; T5-Southwestern Ok. State 591; T5-Northeastern State 591; 7-Missouri Western State 592; 8-Minnesota State 599; 9-Minnesota Crookston 602; 10-Fort Hays State 604; 11-Concordia-St. Paul 605; 12-Bemidji State 610; 13-Upper Iowa 613; T14-Sioux Falls 624; T14-Augustana 624; 16-Newman 625.