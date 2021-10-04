SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s golf team finished third of five teams at the Augustana Fall Invitational on Saturday and Sunday in Sioux Falls, S.D., shooting a team score of 692 (349-343) to close out its fall season.

Sophomore Mollie Albrecht posted the best finish for the Beavers, placing 10th individually with a score of 162 (81-81). Freshman Katie Leblanc finished 18th after posting a 173 (85-88).

Jocelyn Nyblom (91-84=175), Vaida Behnke (92-90=182) and Maddy Sawyer (93-91=184) rounded out BSU’s top five scorers.

Augustana won the team title with a score of 605 (304-301), 31 strokes up on second-place Sioux Falls (322-314=636).

Sioux Falls’ Maggie Veenendall earned the individual title with a score of 148 (77-71).

The Beavers will go on hiatus for the winter before returning to competition in the spring.





Team results

1-Augustana 605; 2-Sioux Falls 636; 3-Bemidji State 692; 4-Minnesota State Moorhead 712; 5-Minnesota Crookston 740.