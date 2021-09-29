LAKE CITY -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team finished seventh of 10 teams in the J.R. Watkins Invitational after posting a combined team score of 610 (311-299) on Monday and Tuesday in Lake City.

Brandon Nelson carded the Beavers’ best score at 5-over (77-72=149) to finish in a tie for 13th place individually. Koby Kuenzel posted the second-best individual score for BSU at 153 (79-74) to tie for 28th. Other individual scorers for the Beavers included Jack Southard (78-76=154), Tanner Wanous (77-77=154) and Tate Usher (80-77=157).

Gus Vatnsdal (82-75=157), Seth Schricker (81-77=158), Gordon Skaar (82-79=161) and Alex Iverson (89-84=173) competed as individuals for Bemidji State, and their scores were not factored into the team’s score.

Winona State claimed the team title by posting a combined score of 572 (288-284) and finished 13 strokes up on second-place Missouri Western State.

Dawson Wills of Washburn won the individual title with a two-day score of 139 (69-70).

BSU finishes fall season play in St. Joseph, Mo., at the Central Region Invitational from Oct. 11-12.