MARSHALL -- The Bemidji State women’s golf team placed eighth out of 10 teams at the Mustang Invite on Saturday and Sunday in Marshall, carding a team score of 666 (337-329).

Sophomore Mollie Albrecht paced the Beavers with a career day, finishing tied for 13th on the individual leaderboard. Albrecht had a career-low score of 13-over-par 158 (82-75) for the tourney, and her 75 on Sunday was also a career-low round.

After Albrecht, Maddy Sawyer landed in 43rd with a two-day total of 169 (81-88). Katie Leblanc (88-83) and Jocelyn Nyblom (86-85) tied for 45th overall, while Morgan Sammon (90-86=176) placed 53rd to close BSU’s performances.

As a team, Bemidji State’s 666 total was 90 over par. Augustana won the invite with a 27-over 603, which included a 299 on day one for the tournament’s only sub-300 score. Augie’s Molly Stevens fired a 2-under 142, including a 69 on day one, to top the individual leaderboard by eight strokes.

The Beavers’ fall season concludes Oct. 2-3 at the Augustana Fall Invite in Sioux Falls, S.D.





Team Results

1-Augustana 603; 2-Gustavus Adolphus 620; 3-Wayne State 624; 4-Chadron State 626; 5-Concordia-St. Paul 632; 6-Minnesota State 633; 7-Southwest Minnesota State 639; 8-Bemidji State 666; 9-Minnesota Crookston 706; 10-Minnesota State Moorhead 714.