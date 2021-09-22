BURNSVILLE -- Brandon Nelson took home the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Golfer of the Week honor for the Bemidji State men’s golf team on Wednesday.

Nelson earned the award after firing a career 54-hole low of 209 (69-68-72) at the Northeastern State Men’s Golf Classic in Muskogee, Okla., on Monday and Tuesday. He tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard, and his score was seven strokes better than the next-best NSIC golfer.

Nelson and the rest of the Beavers return to action Sept. 27-28 at the J.R. Watkins Invitational at the Jewel Golf Club in Lake City.