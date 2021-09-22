MAPLEWOOD -- The Bemidji State women’s golf team fell to the bottom of the Golden Bear Classic in Maplewood, finishing last in the nine-team tournament.

Mollie Albrecht paced the Beavers over the two-day tournament, carding a 23-over-par score of 167 (81-86) and tying for 26th individually.

Elsewhere for BSU, Jocelyn Nyblom tied for 44th (89-88=177), Katie Leblanc tied for 49th (92-88=180) and Morgan Sammon tied for 52nd (96-87=183). Maddy Sawyer rounded out the team score in 54th (95-93=199).

Rogers State captured the team title with a score of 608, while Wayne State’s 652 put the Wildcats third and above all other NSIC foes. Bemidji State finished with a team score of 706, trailing eighth-place Southwest Minnesota State by 22 strokes.

Nebraska-Kearney’s Faviola Gonzalez fired a 6-over 150 (74-76) to take medalist honors for the tournament.

The Beavers return to action Sept. 25-26 for the Everspring Inn Mustang Invite in Marshall.