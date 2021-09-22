MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Bemidji State senior Brandon Nelson tied for sixth place on Tuesday as the BSU men’s golf team landed 13th of 18 teams at the two-day, three-round Northeastern State Men’s Golf Classic in Muskogee, Okla.

Nelson carded a career three-round low of 209 (69-68-72) to finish 4-under-par for the tournament. He helped elevate BSU to second among Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference competition, one stroke behind Winona State.

As a team, Bemidji State had a three-round total of 885 (291-294-300).

Koby Kuenzel (71-79-73) and Jack Southard (72-75-76) were next in line for BSU, tying for 55th with matching scores of 223. Alex Iverson (80-73-79=232) and Seth Schricker (79-78-85=242) closed out the team’s finishers by placing tied for 90th and alone in 100th, respectively.

Arkansas Tech captured the team title with a score of 837. Competing as an individual, Harding’s Leo Maciejek had the top score of 205 (70-67-68).

The Beavers return to action Sept. 27-28 at the J.R. Watkins Invitational at the Jewel Golf Club in Lake City.





Team Results

1-Arkansas Tech 837; 2-Central Missouri 842; 3-Harding 851; 4-Southern Arkansas 856; 5-Northeastern State 863; 6-Henderson State 866; 7-Southwestern Oklahoma State 870; 8-Central Oklahoma 874; 9-Washburn 877; 10-Missouri Western State 878; 11-SE Oklahoma State 881; 12-Winona State 884; 13-Bemidji State 885; 14-Missouri Southern State 890; 15-Lindenwood 891; 16-Sioux Falls 896.