BEMIDJI -- Opening the fall season on home turf on Monday and Tuesday, the Bemidji State men’s and women’s golf teams respectively placed second and sixth at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The two-day event saw the BSU men climb four spots on day two of the Bemidji State Invitational, while the women held steady in sixth during the final round of the Tracy Lane Memorial.

The men’s team featured a trio of top-10 finishers. Brandon Nelson and Seth Schricker tied for fourth at a 6-over-par 148, while Schricker’s 68 on Tuesday was the lowest round of the tournament. Tanner Wanous also cracked a top-10 spot, tying for ninth with an 8-over 150. Koby Kuenzel rounded out BSU’s team score with a 10-over 152.

Ben Laffen of Minnesota State and Mason Plante of Concordia Moorhead shared medalist honors with matching scores of 1-over 143.

As a team, the Beavers improved by 18 strokes on day two. After sitting in sixth after day one with a score of 311, Bemidji State fired a 293 on day two, jumping four teams and landing in second with a final score of 36-over 604. Concordia Moorhead’s 28-over 596 led all teams, while Concordia-St. Paul (607) rounded out the top three of the seven-team field.

On the women’s side, Mollie Albrecht paced all Beavers with an 18-over-par 162 to tie for eighth individually. Next in line was Katie Leblanc’s 29-over 173, good for a share of 23rd place, while Morgan Sammon (36-over 180) and Jocelyn Nyblom (39-over 183) tied for 34th and 38th, respectively.

Augustana’s Natalie Young topped all finishers by carding an 8-over 152 for first in the field. Her Vikings also won the team title with a 53-over 629, and Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State tied for second at 71-over 647.

Bemidji State shot a 346 on day one and a 352 on day two, taking sixth among nine teams by tallying a 122-over 698.

Both the BSU men and women return to action Sept. 20-21. The men will compete at the Northeastern State Invitational in Muskogee, Okla., while the women are at the Golden Bear Classic in Maplewood.





Men’s Team Results

1-Concordia-Moorhead 596; 2-Bemidji State 604; 3-Concordia-St. Paul 607; T4-Augustana 609; T4-Minnesota State 609; 6-Minot State 611; 7-U-Mary 637.





Women’s Team Results

1-Augustana 629; T2-Concordia-St. Paul 647; T2-Minnesota State 647; 4-Minot State 676; 5-Southwest Minnesota State 685; 6-Bemidji State 698; 7-U-Mary 710; T8-Minnesota State Moorhead 735; T8-Minnesota Crookston 735.