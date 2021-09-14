BEMIDJI -- Beltrami Electric raised $10,750 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area at the 17th annual Touchstone Energy Open held Aug. 20 at Castle Highlands Golf Course.

The fearsome foursome of Brenden Beaulieu, Arnold Pemberton Jr., Tammy Cartwright and Brent Pemberton Sr. finished first in the four-person scramble with a net score of 53. The Bemidji Collision Center team of Tim Gullickson, Gary Cartwright, Lee Pemberton and Tom Riewer also had a net score of 53 but finished second after a tiebreaker.

Paul Bunyan Communications’ team of Dane Jones, Don Dale, Bob Lindberg and Brian Bissonette finished in third with a net score of 55.

“This event has raised more than $154,320 for the United Way of Bemidji Area since its inception,” tournament organizer Angela Lyseng said in a release. “We are extremely pleased and grateful to our community, sponsors and participants for their continued support of this wonderful fundraising event.”