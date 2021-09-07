BEMIDJI -- Chad Skarperud got off to a rough start in Saturday's first round of the 54th annual Vandersluis Memorial golf tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The Fargo golfer made three straight bogeys before turning things around with an eagle on his fourth hole. He went on to break par on all three days and won the men's division championship by three strokes.

Joining Skarperud in the winner's circle on Monday were Paul Daman of Bemidji (Seniors), Glen Hasselberg of Staples (Masters) and Mikki Kromy of Grand Rapids (Women's).

Skarperud, a regular in the Birchmont and Vandersluis tournaments at BTCC, had rounds of 71-71-69 to finish at 5 under par. He sealed the win with birdies on holes 16 and 17 Monday. Skarperud also took the Vandy title in 2018.

Taking second place was Brandon Nelson, who rallied from an opening-round 75 to finish at 2 under. That included a final round 68. He shot 31 on his final nine holes Monday.

Danny Menton and eight-time Vandersluis champion Tom Jenkins shared third place at 1 under, and 2015 champ Toby Palmiscno placed fifth at even par.

Daman won his first senior title by three strokes over 2017 champion Bruce Hegland. Daman had consistent rounds of 73-72-75 to finish a 4 over par. Three-time winner Curt Howard finished third, one stroke behind Hegland.

Hasselberg claimed his sixth masters crown, winning by two strokes over Jeff Nelson. Hasselberg had rounds of 78-80-80 to finish 22 over. Tom Smith and Buzz Christensen tied for third place, four shots off the pace.

Kromy and Erica Gartner tied for medalist honors in the women's division, and both won their semifinal matches. Kromy needed 19 holes to defeat Alyssa Konecne, and Gartner defeated Kelly Blair. In Monday's final, Kromy defeated Gartner to take the title.