BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State women’s golf team was picked to finish 10th of 13 teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, earning 52 points to trail ninth-placed Minot State by 12. Sophomore Mollie Albrecht was named BSU’s Preseason Golfer to Watch.

Augustana (139 points, nine first-place votes), Minnesota State (122, six first-place votes) and Concordia-St. Paul (106, one first-place vote) rounded out the poll’s top three. Sioux Falls and Upper Iowa tied for fourth at 102 points and each received one first-place vote.

Albrecht finished second among the Beavers with an average score of 86.6 in nine rounds last season. She tied for 24th at the NSIC Spring Championship.

Taylor Ellingson, Jocelyn Nyblom, Morgan Sammon, Maddy Sawyer and Grace Van Brocklin return as letterwinners for BSU, joined by freshmen Vaida Behnke, Savannah Byfuglien and Katie Leblanc.

Upper Iowa’s MacKayla Olsen was voted as the league’s Preseason Golfer of the Year.

The Beavers start the 2021 fall season on Sept. 13-14 with the Tracy Lane Memorial Tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.





2021 NSIC Women’s Golf Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Augustana 139; 2-Minnesota State 122; 3-Concordia-St. Paul 106; T4-Sioux Falls 102; T4-Upper Iowa 102; 6-Southwest Minnesota State 84; 7-Wayne State 71; 8-Winona State 66; 9-Minot State 64; 10-Bemidji State 52; 11-U-Mary 45; 12-Minnesota State Moorhead 34; 13-Minnesota Crookston 27.