BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team snagged a pair of first-place votes and was ultimately picked to finish second with the release of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Wednesday.

BSU senior Brandon Nelson was also selected as the Beavers’ Preseason Golfer to Watch. The Litchfield native is back for his fifth season with Bemidji State and is the top returner from last year’s team. Nelson returns with a 74.4 scoring average, which was fourth in the NSIC and earned him a spot on the league’s All-Conference First Team.

Winona State, the two-time defending champion that edged BSU by one stroke in last year’s conference championship, was picked to win the league again this season. The Warriors totaled 71 points behind four first-place votes, while the Beavers had 64 points.

Minnesota State was third with 62 points and two first-place votes, while Concordia-St. Paul (60 points) and Sioux Falls (48) each had one first-place vote.

Winona State’s Matthew Chandler was voted as the NSIC’s Preseason Golfer of the Year.

Bemidji State begins the fall season by hosting an invite at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on Sept. 13-14.





2021 NSIC Men’s Golf Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Winona State 71; 2-Bemidji State 64; 3-Minnesota State 62; 4-Concordia-St. Paul 60; 5-Sioux Falls 48; 6-Upper Iowa 43; 7-Augustana 40; 8-Minot State 27; 9-U-Mary 19; 10-Minnesota Crookston 16.