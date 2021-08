BEMIDJI -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area held its 17th annual golf championship on Monday, Aug. 23, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, and it raised over $47,000 with a record total of 122 golfers.

In its 17 years, the tournament has raised over $332,000 to support youth with year-round academic, health and leadership programs.

The team of Dan Bennett and Jake Woods placed first. Tim Bellew and Ken Gutneckt took second, and Chuck Stevens and Chris Westrum were third.