BEMIDJI -- Cody Cook, Pam Johnson and Scott Hinners won club championships last weekend at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Cook, a former Bemidji State golfer, fired a 4-under-par 68 on Sunday to win the men’s club title by three strokes over Matt Haugstad and Toby Palmiscno. Cook opened with a 75 on Saturday, but an eagle-par-birdie finish on the second day secured the win at 1-under 143.

Johnson repeated as women’s champion with a five-stroke victory over Alyssa Konecne. Johnson had rounds of 79-80.

Hinners also repeated as senior champion with a four-stroke edge over Curt Howard. Hinners had matching rounds of 75. Russ Moen finished third, five shots back.