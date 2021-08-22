Anna Nordqvist of Sweden carded a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland and claim her third career major title.

Nordqvist made a tap-in par putt on the 18th hole to finish at 12-under 276 and win her first event in 1,435 days. That victory in 2017 came at the Evian Championship.

Nordqvist was tied for the lead entering No. 18 with playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark before the latter double-bogeyed, opening the door for Nordqvist's ninth career victory.

"I've been waiting for this win for a while," the 34-year-old Nordqvist said. "There have been a lot of downs and hard times so this makes it feel even sweeter."

Lizette Salas (69 on Sunday), Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom (68) and England's Georgia Hall (67) tied for second at 11 under.

Koerstz Madsen (71) and Australia's Minjee Lee (66) tied for fifth at 10-under 278. The ending was certainly painful for Koerstz Madsen, who lost her chance at a victory or a playoff when she hit a horrendous shank out of a sand bunker along the green.

"Did really well in trying to still hit good shots, trying not to make mistakes," Koerstz Madsen said. "And on 18, I tried to not make a mistake and that was the only thing I shouldn't do."

Meanwhile, Nordqvist made four birdies and one bogey during her final trip around Carnoustie. She is the 28th player in LPGA history to win at least three majors -- the 2009 PGA Championship and the Evian are the others.

"I think this is the most special one," Nordqvist said. "Just because it's taken me a couple years and I've fought so hard and questioned whether I was doing the right things."

Nordqvist was surprised at how things went down on 18, with Koerstz Madsen's chip going right and nowhere near the hole.

"She's a great player," Nordqvist said. "She's going to play well in the future. It's tough to see that, finishing with a double."

Salas had a bogey-free final round but made just three birdies and missed a birdie putt at the last hole to get to 12 under. She said she had no regrets.

"I don't want to dwell on what could have happened," Salas said. "I stayed aggressive. I stayed within myself. I stuck to my game plan, and got lucky today on a few bounces. I'm going to walk out of here smiling, and just know I did a good job."

Hall recorded two eagles -- on the par-5 sixth and 12th holes. She also had three birdies and two bogeys.

"I'm very happy to have had a chance to win and it's very special for it to be at Carnoustie," said Hall, who the event in 2018. "I'm very happy with the way I played, so that's all I could ask."

Sagstrom made six birdies and had two bogeys. Her final bogey at 18 put her one shot off the lead.



