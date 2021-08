BEMIDJI -- The 27th annual Lumberjack Scramble took place at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on Aug. 13.

The team of John Grand, Ryan Wall, Bob Brink, Tony Burlingame and Jeff Noreen took home top honors with a first-place net score of 49.7.

The second-place team of Garret Atteberry, Matt Hokanson, Kyle Fodness, Connor McNallan and Trey Dale had a net score of 50.0.