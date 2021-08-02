NORMAN, Okla. -- Seth Schricker made history on Friday, becoming the Bemidji State men’s golf program’s first-ever Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar Athlete, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Schricker qualified for the award after finishing the 2020-21 season with a stroke average under 78.0 and a GPA of at least 3.2. According to a release, honorees must also “be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.”

Schricker competed in three events during the spring season, including a fourth-place finish at the UIU Spring Invite. Schricker also earned his first career Spring NSIC All-Academic Team award this past season, and he and the Beavers earned a GCAA All-Academic Team honor.

Schricker, a Minnetonka native, was one of 187 men’s golfers across the country -- in all levels of the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA -- selected for the award.