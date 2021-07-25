The inaugural 3M Open saw Matthew Wolff win his first career PGA Tour event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine in 2019. The event may see another first-time champion in 2021.

Cameron Tringale shot a bogey-free, 5-under, 66 on Saturday to take the solo lead of 12-under at this year’s 3M Open heading into the final round. Tringale, a Mission Viejo, Calif. native, is still looking for his first career PGA Tour victory, and the stars might just be aligning. Tringale finished tied for third in last year’s 3M Open and is currently playing some of his best golf.

He said the key on Sunday will be to not overthink it.

“I’m just going to have fun. I remember last year’s round really well and I’m excited,” Tringale said. “I feel like I’m doing everything well in my game for the most part, so just keep my head on straight and try and have some fun.”

Right behind Tringale are Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy, who are sitting just one stroke back. McNealy, who shot a 67 on Saturday, is also looking for his first PGA Tour win, while Woodland, who shot a 68 Saturday, is looking for his first win since the 2019 US Open.

Woodland and Tringale will be paired together on Sunday.

Further congesting the leaderboard are eight players who are tied for fourth at 10-under. That list includes Pat Perez, who finished with a 66 on Saturday in a bogey-free round. Perez will pair with McNealy on Sunday.

Ryan Armour, who shared the lead with Adam Hadwin after Friday, also sits at 10 under after shooting an even-par 71. Hadwin shot a 73 to fall to 8 under.

Tringale quickly rose up the leaderboard after drilling an eagle on the 12th hole after nine consecutive pars. He opened his round with a pair of birdies, and he picked up one more on 16 before closing his round with back-to-back pars.

“Try and birdie every hole,” Tringale said when asked about his mindset on Saturday. “This golf course can yield low scores, and it’s only Saturday. So it’s basically just trying to make as many birdies as I could — that was kind of the mindset.”

One hole Tringale didn’t birdie was 18 — a hole that caused trouble for much of the field — but he did hold par to walk off the green with the solo lead. As he looks for his first career win, one thing Tringale remembered was that he birdied the final hole last year, something he pointed to as an example of what he could do better on Sunday.

“I’m happy with kind of everything, honestly. I mean — I’d say tinkering — what I want to do better tomorrow is hit my spots on the greens a little better, my approaches,” he said. “I’ve liked just about every putt I’ve hit. Hopefully, I’ll continue to do that tomorrow. Just try not to overthink it; that’s the key, right?”