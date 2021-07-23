NORMAN, Okla. -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team was selected for the 2021 Golf Coaches Association of America All-Academic Team Award, marking the fourth time in six years that the Beavers have received such recognition.

To be eligible, a program must submit the GPAs for each player on its official squad list for the academic year and carry a team GPA of at least 3.0.

BSU was one of two schools from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and one of 209 teams at all levels across the country who have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement.

BSU’s 3.15 team GPA was led by six student-athletes who made the NSIC All-Academic Team.