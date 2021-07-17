BLAINE, Minn. -- New to the 3M Open golf tournament this year is the 3M Science Hub, which serves multiple purposes for fans. Inside, among other innovations, you’ll find a robotic arm that turns out 3M ball markers upon request.

Outside, the hub is lined by a patio available to all fans, where you can stand and watch action on the 18th hole.

In its third year, the PGA Tour event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine continues toward its ultimate goal.

“What we want this to be known for is the Minnesota event of the summer,” tournament director Mike Welch said.

It’s certainly getting there. A year after fans weren’t allowed at the 2020 3M Open because of COVID-19, they’ll be welcomed with open arms this week in Blaine, starting Tuesday. Just off the aforementioned 18th fairway are a fan village that includes a performance center, a wine bar, an ULTRA bar, expo tents and food options that include Parlour and Revival. Adjacent to that is The Northwoods area including a TimberTech Backyard and Red’s Savoy Pizza.

There are corporate “cabins” located just a couple of yards off the green on the 14th hole, and more on the 12th hole.

The green at No. 17 is now surrounded by a pond on one side, and corporate skyboxes on the other, with a goal of it mimicking the famed rowdy par-3 16th hole at the Waste Management Open in Phoenix. It likely won’t quite reach that level this year. The tournament had to finalize building plans earlier in the year, when spectators were expected to be severely limited. As state regulations were lifted, more fans are now allowed into the tournament. But by that point it was too late to add on structures.

The tournament will continue to expand in that regard in 2022. There is no shortage of intriguing ideas for the 3M Open moving forward. Welch talked about potentially adding a fishing pier on the pond that sits between the 14th and 17th holes in the future where families can fish mid-tournament.

“Minnesota in the summer, it is the place to be,” Welch said. “Whether you’re at the cabin, whether you’re at the golf course, whether you’re at a beach or Lake Minnetonka, wherever you are, there is just this spirit about Minnesota in the summer, and that’s what we’re trying to bring here.”

Fans walking into TPC Twin Cities this week will pass a colorful dichroic film display on their right before approaching a map of the course layout made up entirely of colored 3M sponges. That’s where Welch said you can use your phone to download a “fan journey” — choosing a path around the course specified for people ranging from golf enthusiasts to families to foodies.

“You’re watching a golf tournament, but you watch a golf shot and you’ve got nine, 10 minutes before the next shot happens. What am I going to do?” Welch said. “We want to make sure that you have a place to go and you’ve got different points on the map that you can go to until the next golf shot is hit.”

The idea is that you don’t need to be a golf nut to enjoy a day at the tournament.

“What we’ve tried to do …is just make this more than a golf tournament. We want to make this an event. We want the event seeker demo. We want, what I call the ‘Golf curious’ demo. The Top Golf person,” Welch said. “The Top Golf person … is going to come because of a couple big-name golfers, but I think, more importantly, they’re going to come because they hear about Parlour Burger, Revival Chicken, Red Savoy pizza and Caribou having their … truck and Grey Duck vodka being there. … That’s what they want to know, that they’re going to come to an event that is a fun time in the middle of the summer, in the middle of July. So that’s what we try to do is try to make our tournament an event, and not just a golf tournament.”