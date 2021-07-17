Louis Oosthuizen emerged from a three-way tie late Saturday with a picture-perfect birdie on the 16th hole to move to 12 under, taking the lead for the third straight round at the Open Championship.

After consecutive runner-up finishes at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, the South African will return to Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, on Sunday looking to secure his second career major title -- 11 years after his 2010 victory at the Open.

Collin Morikawa (68) is a stroke behind at 11 under, with Jordan Spieth in third at 9 under.

Oosthuizen (69) landed his tee shot at the par-3 16th less than 10 feet in front of the cup and converted the birdie to regain the solo lead. Entering that hole, he, Morikawa and Spieth were knotted at 11 under.

Spieth (69) tarnished another strong round by closing with two bogeys, including a muffed three-foot par putt on No. 18.

Scottie Scheffler (69) and Canada's Corey Conners (66) are tied for fourth at 8 under. U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm (68) of Spain, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (68) nd South Africa's Dylan Frittelli (70) are T6 at 7 under.

"There's lots of golf left, but it was so great with all the fans there," Oosthuizen told reporters. "It felt like it was a Sunday afternoon really when I made the putt and I was taking the lead.

"I had a few loose swings before that on my iron shots and sort of needed that little boost and made a really good swing on 16 and a few good ones coming in."

Morikawa emerged as Oosthuizen's closest challenger, recovering from a poor start to collect four birdies and sign for a 68 that left him on 11 under.

"To be honest, you build a game plan and we see what we need to do all the way in the tournament and I stick to it," he told reporters.

For the third straight day, Oosthuizen made it through the front nine bogey-free and touched 13 under with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9. Morikawa, meanwhile, recovered from two early bogeys with consecutive birdies on the seventh and eighth.

But after Oosthuizen made just his second bogey of the championship at No. 11, there was a two-shot swing at No. 13. Oosthuizen missed left of the green and failed to save par after Morikawa drained a long birdie, bringing the 24-year-old within a shot of the South African.

At No. 14, Oosthuizen again missed his approach left and saved par, and Morikawa tied him and Spieth at 11 under with a two-putt birdie.

Spieth chased Oosthuizen early with four birdies and a bogey over his first eight holes. He walked in another birdie on the 10th to cut his deficit to one shot -- then found a bunker off the tee at the par-3 11th and gave a shot back.

Spieth wouldn't score under par again. He slipped out of the three-way tie with a bogey on No. 17, where his bump play on the second shot didn't make it up over the false front and rolled back to him. Then came his surprise three-putt on the final hole.

Conners shot up the leaderboard with a 4-under 66. He opened with nine straight pars before doing the entirety of his damage with four birdies across Nos. 10-14. Scheffler's quiet 69 featured 15 pars and kept him where he started the third round -- in a tie for fourth.

Rahm muddled through the first part of his day until he birdied Nos. 12, 14 and 17 and saved par at 18 to shoot a 68 and remain in contention. Hughes (68) sank a long birdie putt on his final hole to join the tie at 7 under.



