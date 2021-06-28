Harris English outdueled Kramer Hickok in a marathon eight-hole playoff on Sunday to win the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Connecticut.

English won on the 26th hole of the final round when he made a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. It is the 31-year-old's second victory of the season (both in playoffs) and fourth career win on the PGA Tour.

The 29-year-old Hickok, who was seeking his first PGA Tour win, forced the playoff by sinking an eight-foot birdie putt on 18. He shot a 3-under 67 and English shot 65 through 18 holes at TPC River Highlands as both finished four rounds at 13-under 267.

"Kind of sorry it took seven or eight holes, but we were both grinding," English said of a playoff that lasted two-plus hours. "Kramer is a hell of a competitor. We were both fighting to the end and that's what you want."

Hickok had a chance to earn the victory on the fifth playoff hole at No. 17 but his birdie putt lipped out. He tapped in for par and English matched him and the playoff continued.

"It was a huge learning experience for me," Hickok said. "It was just a tremendous day. I mean, it was just a hard-fought battle out there. Played tough. Kudos to Harris. He battled so hard.

"There were times I put him in a tough spot, he put me in a tough spot, and he came out on top and he's a true champion."

The only longer sudden-death playoff in PGA history was when Lloyd Mangrum and Cary Middlecoff were declared co-winners after 11 playoff holes due to darkness in the 1949 Motor City Open in Northville, Mich.

The sudden-death playoff was the longest on the PGA Tour since John Huh defeated Robert Allenby in another eight-hole playoff at the 2012 Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

Australia's Marc Leishman shot a final-round 64 and finished one shot back in third. Mexico's Abraham Ancer (65) was fourth at 11 under.

Bubba Watson, who shared the third-round lead with Hickok, collapsed over the final five holes. Watson shot 6-over during the stretch with a double-bogey and four bogeys holes to finish at 3-over 73 and a tie for 19th at 7-under 273.

The playoff consisted of six holes at 18 and two (the third and fifth) at 17.

English was in trouble on the second playoff hole after landing in the sand trap but saved par. And he looked done in the fifth before that on-target Hickok putt hit the right lip of the cup.

But as it was nearing darkness, English finished off the playoff that saw both golfers par each of the first seven holes.

"We were both joking, like somebody has got to make a birdie at some point," English said, "and I had had that putt a few times, the last probably hour and a half, and finally got it right and hit a good putt."

If Hickok had won, he would have received a PGA Tour exemption through the 2022-23 season and invitations to the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players Championship. He entered the tournament ranked No. 331 in the world.



