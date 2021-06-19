The U.S. Open might be shaping up as another major championship with an elder statesman making a mark.

Englishman Richard Bland shot 4-under-par 67 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday at Torrey Pines in San Diego, so he'll go to the weekend as a co-leader.

Bland, at age 48, is the oldest 36-hole leader in tournament history.

"As any golf career, you're going to have peaks and troughs," Bland said. "Of course you are. But I just think every kind of sportsman, sportswoman, they have that never-die or that never-quit attitude, no matter whether it's golf or it's tennis or it's boxing, whatever it is."

Bland shares the lead Friday with first-round co-leader Russell Henley, who shot 70 on Friday.

Bland was among those with early tee times for the second round, and he took advantage by posting seven birdies. He wanted to keep it simple, moving to 5 under at the midway mark of the tournament.

"If you just keep putting the ball in play, then you're going to give yourself a chance," Bland said.

Henley moved to 6 under before finishing with a bogey on the par-5 ninth hole.

South African Louis Oosthuizen (71) and Matthew Wolff (68) are tied for third at 4 under. Bubba Watson (67) and Spaniard Jon Rahm (70), who returned this week after a COVID-19-related layoff, are next at 3 under.

Rahm's performance is shaping up as compelling after he was forced to withdraw from the Memorial earlier this month while holding the lead following three rounds.

"What happened a couple weeks ago is something I can't control, unfortunately," he said. "But what I can do is control what I do every time. Just every second of the day, just following the routine, make sure I'm hydrated, make sure I'm eating, and make sure I'm thinking the right things out there on the golf course."

Bland got off to a torrid start, going 2 under for the round with some golfers still on the course finishing their first rounds.

Bland, appearing in his second U.S. Open (missed cut in 2009), captured the top spot despite playing the par-5 holes in a combined 1 over for two rounds.

Bland's surge provided another example that older golfers in major championships can have success. Phil Mickelson, then 50, won last month's PGA Championship.

Mickelson made the cut this week after a second-round 69 put him at 2 over for the tournament.

Henley said he doesn't know much about Bland other than he was a recent winner on the European Tour.

"I'm sure he knows nothing about me, too," Henley said.

They'll know more after playing in Saturday's final pairing.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau also shot 69 to move to even-par, good for a share of 13th place heading into the weekend.



