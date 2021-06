The Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament returned to the Bemidji Town and Country Club on Friday, June 18, 2021.

The late Gordy Skaar founded the Skaar-Pabst Golf Tournament in 1977 to raise funds for BSU athletic scholarships.

Now in its 44th year, the Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament has raised more than $800,000 in support of Beavers athletics.