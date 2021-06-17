BECKER -- A trio of local golfers wrapped up play at the Class A girls and boys state tournaments Wednesday at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

Red Lake High School junior Karen Guise posted a second-round score of 98, which combined with her first-round mark of 92, put her at 190 for the tournament to finish tied for 26th overall.

Guise is believed to be the only the second Red Lake girls golfer to ever reach the state tournament, along with 2012 state qualifier Daisey Mondragon. Mondragon tied for 73rd overall in 2012.

Cass Lake-Bena’s Nakomis Mitchell carded a 109 Wednesday. The sophomore shot 108 Tuesday and finished 64th for the tournament at 217.

On the boys’ side, Cass Lake-Bena freshman Dominic Fairbanks shaved two strokes off his first-round score of 94. He fired a 92 Wednesday to finish in a tie for 66th at 186.

Emily Stueland of Park Christian and Sarah Halvorson of Lac qui Parle Valley were named girls individual co-champions for Class A after each carded matching two-round scores of 166 (81-85). Lac qui Parle Valley earned the Class A girls team championship with a score of 720 (354-366), besting second-place Park Christian by 26 shots.

Fertile-Beltrami’s Rylin Petry claimed the Class A boys individual state title by posting a two-day score of 146 (70-76). Fertile-Beltrami also captured the Class A boys team title with a score of 629 (321-308).