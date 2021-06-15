BECKER -- Red Lake High School junior Karen Guise teed off at the Class A girls golf state tournament on Tuesday at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

After 18 holes of play, Guise is tied for 18th through the first round of the two-round tournament. The Red Lake Warrior carded a first-round score of 92, which puts her three shots back of the top 10. Guise hit a birdie on the par-4 15th hole and made par on four holes while improving her score by six shots on the back nine (49-43).

Cass Lake-Bena sophomore Nakomis Mitchell is the other local golfer in the tournament. She posted a first-round score of 108 and is tied for 59th. Mitchell earned a birdie on the par-5 14th hole and made par on one other hole, shooting 53 on the front nine and 55 on the back nine.

Isabella Jacobs of Lac qui Parle Valley is the leader in the clubhouse midway through the tournament after firing a 78 on Tuesday. Lac qui Parle Valley leads the team standings with a score of 354, 19 strokes ahead of second-place Park Christian.

In the Class A boys tournament, Cass Lake-Bena freshman Dominic Fairbanks shot a 94 to tie for 65th through the first round Tuesday in Becker. He shot 51 on the front nine and 43 on the back nine.

Fertile-Beltrami's Rylin Petry owns a first-round lead in the boys tournament after carding a 70. Fertile-Beltrami and Sleepy Eye are co-leaders in the team standings after each squad fired rounds of 321.

The final round of the girls tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. The boys are scheduled to tee off beginning at noon.