PARK RAPIDS -- Two members of the Bemidji High School girls golf team fell short of state tournament berths Friday.

Seniors Nicki Son and Rylie Jones competed as individuals in the second round of the Section 8-3A Tournament at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids.

Son and Jones carded rounds of 83 and 98, respectively, during Friday’s final round. Paired with her first-round 88, Son tied for 12th overall at 171. Jones placed 33rd after shooting 96 Thursday to finish at 194.

The top five individuals not on the section team champion qualify for state. Son finished six strokes short of earning a state bid.

Alexandria overcame a four-shot deficit and captured the team title by shooting 630 for the tournament, four shots ahead of first-round leader Brainerd.

Two Alexandria players shared medalist honors as individual section champion. Cora Larson (73-74) and Hannah Boraas (74-73) each shot 147 for the tournament.

Bemidji missed the cut Thursday and did not advance as a team to day two. The Lumberjacks shot 388 to place eighth out of 11 teams through the first round.

Team Results

1-Alexandria 314-316=630; 2-Brainerd 310-324=634; 3-Detroit Lakes 319-333=652; 4-Becker 363-365=728; 5-Sartell-St. Stephen 374-372=746; 6-Buffalo 378-381=759; 7-Moorhead 374-389=763.