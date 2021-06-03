BEMIDJI -- Red Lake High School’s Karen Guise secured her spot in the Class A state girls golf tournament on Wednesday. The junior won a playoff at the Section 8A Tournament, hosted by Bemidji Town and Country Club, to become the fifth and final individual to qualify for state from the section.

Guise fired a 98 in Tuesday’s first round and followed it up with a 103 Wednesday to shoot 201 overall for the tournament, tying for eighth individually.

The top five individuals not on the section team champion qualify for state. Tied at 201, Guise and Mahnomen-Waubun’s Cady Clark met in a playoff to determine the fifth individual qualifier with Guise earning the win.

Last week, Guise advanced to the Section 8A Tournament after tying for first at the subsection tournament with a score of 99.

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River claimed the team section title Wednesday with a two-round score of 760 (383-377).

BGMR senior Alyssa Rinde earned medalist honors and was crowned individual section champion with a two-round score of 169 (83-86).

The Class A state tournament is scheduled for June 15-16 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.