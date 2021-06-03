COLD SPRING -- For a group full of freshmen and sophomores, the Bemidji High School boys golf team more than pulled its own weight at the Section 8-3A Tournament.

The Lumberjacks placed sixth as a team with a score of 666 after shooting 335 in the second and final round Wednesday at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring. BHS advanced to day two after posting a 331 score Tuesday, which put them sixth overall, to qualify as one of the top six teams for the final round.

“I thought it was a noble goal to make it to the second round,” head coach Seth Knudson said. “That was kind of what we were shooting for and we’re glad they did it.”

Sophomore Nick Yavarow carded the top overall score for the Lumberjacks, finishing in a tie for 20th after finishing with a 163 (80-83) for the tournament.

Freshman Ryan Daman earned the team’s best score Wednesday by shooting 81 to finish tied for 23rd with a 165 to go along with his 84 from Tuesday. Freshman Simon Fredrickson also tied for 23rd with a 165 after rounds of 83 and 82.

Sophomore John Loch rounded out the team’s top four by firing a second-round 89 to finish 42nd for the tournament with a total score of 176. He shot 87 on Tuesday.

Freshmen Nick Carlson (84-93=177) and Eli Tuomala (89-92=181) also competed individually for BHS. Carlson tied for 43rd and Tuomala finished 48th.

The battle for the section team title came down to one stroke as Alexandria (305-306=611) edged out Moorhead (307-305=612) to earn the Cardinals a place in the state tournament.

Alexandria sophomore Braeden Sladek captured medalist honors by carding a 70 Wednesday to win the section individual title with a total score of 141. First-round leader Logan Hamak of Sartell and Ian Simonich of Moorhead finished three shots back in a tie for second.

Bemidji’s six golfers entered the season with no varsity playing experience, due in part to the cancellation of the 2020 season by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s invaluable when you play in tournaments like this,” Knudson said. “They’d never played under this kind of pressure. They had to shoot a particular score to make it to the second day and now they know they can do it. … I know they’re the kind of kids who are going to work at it and be at the course all the time. I really think next year they’ll improve quite a bit.”

No BHS individuals qualified for state, but there’s plenty of room to grow with the young team looking forward to next spring.

“I really was glad we were able to have golf this year and have spring sports,” Knudson said. “I really enjoyed coaching the group that I had. Just a young group of kids that are all friends and really hard workers. They spent a lot of time working on their game this year. They really want to improve and I think it’ll pay big dividends in the future.”

BHS Individual Results

T20-Nick Yavarow 80-83=163; T23-Ryan Daman 84-81=165; T23-Simon Fredrickson 83-82=165; 42-John Loch 87-89=176; T43-Nick Carlson 84-93=177; 48-Eli Tuomala 89-92=181.

Team Results

1-Alexandria 305-306=611; 2-Moorhead 307-305=612; 3-Brainerd 305-320=625; 4-Sartell 315-323=638; 5-Buffalo 328-331=659; 6-Bemidji 331-335=666; 7-Willmar 336; T8-Monticello 338; T8-St. Cloud Tech 338; 10-Sauk Rapids-Rice 348; 11-Becker 355.

Only the top six teams qualified for the final round.