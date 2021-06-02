COLD SPRING -- The Bemidji High School boys golf team advanced to the second and final round of the Section 8-3A Tournament on Tuesday at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring.

The Lumberjacks shot 331 as a team to rank sixth in the 11-team field. Only the top six teams from round one move on to the final round Wednesday. BHS edged Willmar by five strokes for sixth.

“That was our goal all year being as young as we are with four freshmen and two sophomores,” head coach Seth Knudson said. “I really wanted them to see the experience of being there the second day.”

Nick Yavarow carded an 80 to lead Bemidji individually in a tie for 16th. Simon Fredrickson shot an 83, while Nick Carlson and Ryan Daman each posted scores of 84 to comprise the team score. Also competing were John Loch (87) and Eli Tuomala (89).

Alexandria and Brainerd are tied for the team lead with scores of 305 from Tuesday, while Moorhead is close behind at 307.

Sartell’s Logan Hamak sits atop the leaderboard individually with his first-round 69.

Section champions will be crowned following the second round on Wednesday, June 2, in Cold Spring.