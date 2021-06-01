BEMIDJI -- The 44th Annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Friday, June 18, at Bemidji Town and Country Club. Registration materials for men and women are being accepted until June 14 for the event to benefit the Bemidji State University Athletic Scholarship Fund, according to a release.

Fans, friends of the university, coaches and alumni are invited to participate in the five-person scramble. The shotgun start for the morning flight will take place at 7:30 a.m. and the afternoon flight hits the course at 1:00 p.m. A meal will be served after each flight.

Golfers will have the opportunity to participate in a number of activities highlighted by a hole-in-one contest for a car provided by Dondelinger GM. Participants will also be treated to complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and brats provided by Stittsworth Meats.

The cost to participate in the event is $135 per player, which includes green fees, range balls, two carts per team, a meal, tee prizes and more. Participants can also partake in a silent auction featuring golf excursions, autographed collectables, BSU athletics gear, BSU men’s and women’s hockey season tickets and more.

Other opportunities are available for those unable to attend or who are interested in providing additional support. Hole sponsorships can be purchased by individuals, organizations or corporations for $125. Donations are also being accepted for the silent auction.

The tournament was started in 1978 by the late Gordy Skaar to assist Bemidji State to raise funds for its men’s athletic programs. Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $800,000 for BSU athletics.

For more information or to register, visit bsualumni.org or call the Beaver Pride Office at (218) 755-3989 or toll free at (888) 234-5718.