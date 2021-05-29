COLD SPRING -- Moorhead got the better of the Bemidji High School boys golf team on Friday, winning the Rich Springs Dual in Cold Spring.

In their regular season finale, the Lumberjacks shot a team score of 342, which was 31 strokes back of the Spuds’ winning number.

Ryan Daman had the team’s best score, firing an 82 for the No. 4 score among the field. Simon Fredrickson had an 84, while Nick Yavarow’s 87 and Nick Calrson’s 89 finalized the team score. John Loch (93) and Eli Tuomala (95) competed as individuals.

Moorhead’s Ian Simonich had the low score of the day and was the only golfer under par with his 71.

Bemidji will be right back to Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring at noon on Tuesday, June 1, for the Section 8AA Tournament.