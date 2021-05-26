BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School girls golf team edged Sartell for sixth place at the Madden’s Classic in Brainerd on Wednesday. The Lumberjacks shot 397, outpacing Sartell by one stroke for sixth place.

Alexandria captured the team title with a score of 317.

Nicki Son cracked the top ten individually for BHS with her round of 85, good for ninth. She was followed by Greta Smith (26th, 97) and Rylie Jones (T-29th, 100). Mataya Carter and Madeline Larson tied for 52nd with scores of 115 to complete the team’s top four. Kate Hildenbrand competed individually and finished tied for 62nd with 124.

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas earned medalist honors by six strokes with her round of 71.

Bemidji will wrap up its regular season with a meet at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids on Friday, May 28. The Section 8-3A Tournament will then take place at Headwaters Golf Club from June 3-4.

Team Results

1-Alexandria 317; 2-Brainerd 334; 3-Detroit Lakes 352; 4-Pequot Lakes 362; 5-Buffalo 377; 6-Bemidji 397; 7-Sartell 398; 8-Moorhead 405; 9-Pierz 418; 10-Willmar 426; 11-Monticello 440.