SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School girls golf team rose one spot to place sixth after the second and final round of the Central Lakes Conference Championship on Monday.

The Lumberjacks carded a team score of 397 on Monday at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell. The team fired a 405 during the first round last Monday in Alexandria.

Alexandria held onto first place to finish as conference champion with a total score of 649 (314-335). Brainerd took second with 673 (329-344).

Nicki Son tied for second individually Monday with her second-round score of 80. Rounding out the top four for BHS on Monday were Greta Smith (T-30th, 103), Kate Hildenbrand (T-33rd, 107) and Mataya Carter (T-33rd, 107). Madeline Larson (35th, 109) competed as an individual Monday.

Willmar’s Kessa Mara earned medalist honors Monday for her second-round score of 78. Alexandria’s Aisling O’Connor was medalist in round one last week.

Bemidji has meets at Brainerd on Wednesday, May 26, and at Park Rapids on Friday, May 28, to conclude the regular season. The Section 8-3A Tournament is scheduled for June 3-4 at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids.

Team Results

1-Alexandria 314-335 =649; 2-Brainerd 329-344=673; 3-Sartell-St. Stephen 370-374=744; 4-Fergus Falls 372-379=751; 5-Willmar 399-380=779; 6-Bemidji 405-397=802; 7-St. Cloud 461-411=872; 8-Rocori 460-456=916.