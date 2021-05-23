PARK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School boys golf team held firm at No. 5 during day two of the seven-team Detroit Lakes North/South tournament in Park Rapids on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks improved their team score by seven strokes and fired a 328. That, paired with Friday’s 335, led to a total team score of 663 and helped them fend off sixth-place Big Lake by four strokes.

Nick Yavarow climbed into a tie for fifth on the individual leaderboard thanks to his Saturday round of 75. He finished with a two-day total of 153. Ryan Daman finished in a tie for 24th (87-80=167) and Simon Fredrickson (84-88=172) was 31st, while John Loch (91-85=176) and Nick Carlson (86-90=176) tied for 38th for Bemidji’s best finishes in the tournament.

Elsewhere for BHS throughout the meet, Eli Tuomala placed 42nd (89-88=177), Carter Fish placed 51st (94-93=187), Seyoung Son placed 53rd (93-99=192) and Hunter Marcotte placed 54th (92-102=194). Zachary Hill and Joseph Day also carded respective scores of 89 and 122 for one-day totals.

Moorhead blew away the field with a first-place team score of 601, while Detroit Lakes and Fargo Davies tied for second at 623. After a day one tie, Moorhead’s Ian Simonich edged out DL’s Lukas Justensen by one stroke Saturday to claim the individual title (72-69=141).

Bemidji will close the regular season against Moorhead with a dual matchup at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring.





Team Results

1-Moorhead 601; T2-Detroit Lakes 623; T2-Fargo Davies 623; 4-Fargo North 643; 5-Bemidji 663; 6-Big Lake 667; 7-Becker 683.