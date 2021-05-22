BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys golf team sits in fifth place through round one of the seven-team Detroit Lakes North/South tournament.

The Lumberjacks carded a team score of 335 on Friday at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. BHS trails fourth-place Fargo Davies by 16 strokes and is two shots ahead of sixth-place Becker.

Moorhead (306) leads the tournament by six strokes over Detroit Lakes.

Nick Yavarow paced the Jacks with his first-round score of 78, which places him in a tie for seventh. Along with Yavarow, teammates Simon Fredrickson (T-24th, 84), Nick Carlson (T-32nd, 86) and Ryan Daman (T-34th, 87) comprised the team’s top four scorers.

Competing as individuals for Bemidji were Eli Tuomala (T-40th, 89), Zachary Hill (T-40th, 89), John Loch (T-49th, 91), Hunter Marcotte (52nd, 92), Moses Son (53rd, 93), Carter Fish (T-54th, 94) and Joseph Day (60th, 122).

Moorhead’s Ian Simonich and Detroit Lakes’s Lukas Justesen shared the individual lead after firing rounds of 72.

The tournament is scheduled to conclude with the final round on Saturday, May 22, at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids.

Day 1 Team Results

1-Moorhead 306; 2-Detroit Lakes 312; 3-Fargo North 316; 4-Fargo Davies 319; 5-Bemidji 335; 6-Becker 337; 7-Big Lake 343.