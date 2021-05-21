KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Corey Conners of Canada built on his early success in the first round of the PGA Championship.

Conners broke through with a 5-under-par 67 to take the lead Thursday at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C.

He's up two shots on a bunch of other contenders on a day that was largely good for past champions.

Conners posted three birdies on the front side and three more on the backside, a round only dented by a bogey on the ninth hole.

"I was fortunate to have a good day," Conners said. "Made it as least stressful as possible on myself. I hit a lot of really good shots and holed some nice putts early in the round, and that really helped boost the confidence."

Former PGA Championship winners Keegan Bradley and Brooks Koepka recorded 69s. They were joined at 3 under by American Aaron Wise, Norwegian Viktor Hovland, Switzerland's Sam Horsfield and England's Cam Davis.

But for a day, Conners looked in control. He called it his best round of the year.

"I think there's nothing that I want to do differently," he said. "I didn't really make any mistakes out there."

Koepka, the 2018 and 2019 champion, had knee surgery in March and his status of the tournament has appeared in jeopardy.

"I can deal with pain," Koepka said. "Every day gets a little bit better, but I don't notice it. I notice it kind of more over weeks. Week to week, I'll notice it gets a lot better. I mean, it feels fine right now."

Koepka said he likes a good test and the conditions for the opening round indicated that would be the case.

"I love it when it's difficult," he said. "I think that's why I do so well in the majors. I just know mentally I can grind it out."

Koepka overcame a double-bogey 6 on his first hole (No. 10) and ended up with six birdies.

"Six birdies in any round is pretty good," he said. "But if I drive in the fairway, I give myself a lot of opportunities."

Bradley, the 2011 champion, didn't let a bogey on No. 13 disrupt his flow as he had pars the rest of the way.

"In the back of my mind, I know this is a good course for me," Bradley said. "Any round you come out of a major and play well at, it feels good because you know the courses are set up tough."

Collin Morikawa was three shots back at 2 under after a bogey on the last hole.

Morikawa, the defending champion whose only victory in a major came in August in the rescheduled tournament in northern California, was in contention despite bogeys on No. 18, No. 3 and No. 9. He started on No. 10.

Morikawa was playing with reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and last month's Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama of Japan. This was the first time in four years that Morikawa entered a tournament as a defending champion.

The windy conditions didn't bother Morikawa.

"I hope it does (stay windy) because it makes you hit good shots, and the guys that are hitting quality drives, quality iron shots, are probably going to be hitting more greens," Morikawa said.

Phil Mickelson, the 2005 winner, was also among those in the eighth-place tie at 2 under. He had bogeys on four of his first six holes before a huge rally on the backside.

Will Zalatoris, who was the runner-up in last month's Masters, bogeyed No. 18 to join a cluster of players tied for 16th at 1 under.

Hovland, a former college golfer for Oklahoma State who began on the back side, had only one bogey in the round.

"I feel like I have the shots to have a chance to win," Hovland said.

Martin Laird of Scotland appeared to be on his way to the clubhouse leader, but he had bogeys on the last two holes and ended up with a 2-under 70.

Laird strung together four consecutive birdies on Nos. 13-16. He had only one par on his final 10 holes. The back nine gave Laird a substantial turnaround as he was at 2 over through five holes earlier in the day.

Laird has said the layout fits his eye, though he anticipates a challenging few days.

"This place could be as difficult as you'll ever play," Laird said.

Cameron Tringale shot 70, though he dropped a couple of shots with a pair of bogeys. Among those in the first group of the day off the first tee, he was 4 under through 11 holes.

Tringale has earned almost $14 million without capturing a title on the PGA Tour.

Rounds were taking more than five hours to complete.

DeChambeau struggled to an even-par 72. Matsuyama finished with 73.

Rory McIlroy was the champion on the Ocean Course when the PGA Championship was held there in 2012. He shot a 3-over 75 in his opening round.