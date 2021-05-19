BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School boys golf team finished seventh at the two-round Central Lakes Conference Championship tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Cragun’s Legacy Golf Course in Brainerd. Monday’s first round took place at the Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud.

The Lumberjacks posted a round of 337 Monday and wrapped up the tournament with a 340 Tuesday for a total score of 677. The Jacks finished six shots behind sixth-place Rocori and 16 strokes ahead of eighth-place Willmar in the nine-team field.

Alexandria captured the conference title with a team score of 609 (302-307).

Logan Hamak of Sartell-St. Stephen claimed medalist honors with a two-round score of 144 (71-73).

Nick Yavarow led the BHS contingent with a two-day score of 166 after shooting 81 Monday and 85 Tuesday. Rounding out the team’s top four were Ryan Daman (83-85=168), Simon Fredrickson (87-84=171) and Nick Carlson (86-86=172). Competing as individuals were John Loch (96-89=185) and Moses Son (99-106=205).

Bemidji will next meet Detroit Lakes in a dual meet at Bemidji Town and Country Club at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21.

Team results

1-Alexandria 609; 2-Brainerd 623; 3-Sartell-St. Stephen 630; 4-Fergus Falls 659; 5-St. Cloud Tech 666; 6-Rocori 671; 7-Bemidji 677; 8-Willmar 693; 9-Sauk Rapids-Rice 716.