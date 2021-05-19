Up until this year, Derek Holmes’ best golf stories were his brother’s holes in one.

“Way too many,” Holmes said. “He’s got, I think, six or seven.”

Derek finally got one of his own this year, acing a hole during his first round of the year in 40-degree weather. Maybe it should have been clear then that 2021 was his year on the course. If he didn’t know then, he does now.

That ace likely doesn’t stand as the most important shot the 34-year-old Cottage Grove, Minn., resident has hit this spring; it certainly isn’t the most important. That belongs to the 20-foot par putt he buried on the 72nd hole of the PGA Professional Championship to lock in his spot in this week’s PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

“That putt on the last hole was really big,” Holmes said. “I’ve probably hit better shots, but not under those circumstances.”

There was a big scoreboard just to the right of the 18th green at the Club Pro Championship, so Holmes was aware of his standing. Sitting at even par, par was almost certainly going to be good enough to finish in the top 20 and earn the right to play in a major championship. Plus-one was destined for a playoff. So, all he needed was two putts. The first putt left him much more than he bargained for — a 20-footer that would bend to his right.

“After the first putt, the emotions were a little down,” Holmes said. “Once that second putt went in, it was just relief. I knew I wasn’t in, officially, but there was about a 99 percent chance I was. Then it was more just making sure the scorecard added up correctly.”

Holmes, an Anoka High School grad, joins Stillwater High School graduate Alex Beach as two Twin Cities products among the 20 club pros to qualify for this week’s PGA Championship. After graduating from Anoka, he went to Arizona and attended what was then known as the San Diego Golf Academy, where he obtained a two-year degree. From there, he went to Wisconsin-Stout and played college golf, earning All-American status his junior and senior seasons before graduating in 2010.

Holmes then worked for five-plus years at River Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove before serving as the assistant golf pro at Dellwood Country Club from 2016 to 2019. He has spent the past two years as a store manager at PXG Minneapolis in Edina.

So PXG, a golf manufacturer, will get some free marketing this week out of its employee.

“I’ll be a walking billboard for PXG, which, I’ll take it playing in the event I’m playing in,” Holmes said. “They sent me some of the newest apparel, which is nice. I’ll be wearing that and enjoying it.”

Holmes has been attempting to qualify for the PGA Championship since 2015. Club pros have to advance out of one of 41 sections each fall simply to reach the Pro Championship the following spring. Holmes made it out of sections in his first year in 2015, but didn’t finish in the top 20 of the Pro Championship in 2016. He admitted he was nervous that spring under the weight of heavy expectations.

That was not the case this time around. Between his full-time job and being a father, there isn’t as much time for golf anymore. He had played all of three rounds this spring ahead of the tournament — all in 40-degree weather. There is perhaps no better representation of Minnesota golf.

While he had always thought of the possibility of one day qualifying for the PGA Championship, it has not been top of mind.

“There was, honestly, zero expectations,” Holmes said.

He literally had a return flight booked for mid-afternoon on the day of the final round.

“I went down there hoping for the best, but not expecting a lot, and I think that, honestly, helped,” he said. “I just kept the same mindset. I’ve been kind of going with ‘Hit ball, find ball.’ In the past, I’ve gotten so emotional and wrapped up in a bad shot on the golf course, where it’s kind of taken a round away. So it’s just take one shot at a time, hit it and go find it, and do it again. That was kind of my mindset for four days.”

It worked. After qualifying, Holmes was rushed off for media responsibilities. By the time he checked his phone, he had more than 100 text messages. By the next morning, the number had eclipsed 160, on top of a load of emails.

“I didn’t know I knew that many people,” he joked.

It was last week, as Holmes was preparing to fly down to South Carolina that reality started to set in. Holmes will live out a golf dream this week. He’s heard from a couple of other club pros who have competed in the major. The advice is always straightforward: Keep it simple, trust your game and enjoy the experience.

Holmes has a couple of goals heading into Thursday.

“One of them is just have a smile on your face from ear to ear for the seven or eight days when you’re out there, because it could be the only time,” he said. “But the main goal is to make the cut.”

Kiawah Island is a difficult golf course. When it hosted the 2012 PGA Championship, the cut line was 6-over par. Holmes thinks that could be to his advantage. He doesn’t have to shoot two rounds of 70 to reach the weekend.

“You’re going to make a big number. It’s a hard golf course. Keep it to a bogey if possible, but know a chance at a double is, unfortunately, around the corner,” Holmes said. “But everyone is going to be in those situations.”

On Holmes’ bag this week? None other than the hole-in-one king himself — his brother, Devin.

“I figured it’d be a great experience for both of us,” Derek said. “I thought we should share it.”