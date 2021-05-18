BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls golf team sits in seventh place after day one of the two-round Central Lakes Conference Championship, which began Monday in Alexandria.

The Lumberjacks fired a 405 as a team, which put them ahead of Rocrori (460) and St. Cloud (461) in the nine-team field. Alexandria again topped all teams, carding a 314 as a team to finish 15 strokes ahead of second-place Brainerd.

Nicki Son led all BHS finishers with a score of 90 to tie for 13th, while Rylie Jones (101, 27th), Mataya Carter (106, 35th) and Kate Hildenbrand (108, 38th) contributed to the team score. Madeline Larson (110, 43rd) rounded out Bemidji’s individual efforts.

Alexandria landed the top three spots on the leaderboard, with Aisling O’Connor’s 76 just a hair better than a 77 from Hannah Boraas and a 78 from Cora Larson.

With day two of the CLC Championship on the horizon, the Jacks will look to make up ground on teams like Willmar (399 team score) and Moorhead (390).

The final round of the event is set for 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell.





Team Results

1-Alexandria 314; 2-Brainerd 329; 3-Sartell-St. Stephen 370; 4-Fergus Falls 372; 5-Moorhead 390; 6-Willmar 399; 7-Bemidji 405; 8-Rocori 460; 9-St. Cloud 461.