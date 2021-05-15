PARK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls golf team got an idea of where it stacks up in the section on Friday, as BHS placed ninth at the 11-team 8-3A Pre-Section Tournament at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids.

The Lumberjacks recorded a team score of 398, which was in the middle of a four-team pack within nine strokes of each other.

Just ahead of Bemidji, seventh-place Moorhead carded a 391 as a team, while Monticello was one stroke better than BHS with a 397. Willmar was right on their heels with a 400 team score.

Nicki Son again paced the Lumberjacks with her individual score of 86, which tied for 12th among the field. Rylie Jones fired a 101 to tie for 35th, and Madeline Larson was close behind with a 103 that put her 43rd. Greta Smith rounded out the team score with a 108 to place 53rd, while Kate Hildenbrand (111, 55th) and Mataya Carter (114, 58th) filled out Bemidji’s lineup.

Hannah Boraas of Alexandria carded a 73 to win the invite, beating out teammate Cora Larson by two strokes. The Cardinals also took the team title with a score of 318, topping Brainerd by 10 strokes.

Before BHS tees off on the Section 8-3A Tournament on June 3-4, the Jacks will take part in the Alexandria Invite at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 17.





Team Results

1-Alexandria 318; 2-Brainerd 328; 3-Detroit Lakes 339; 4-Sartell-St. Stephen 363; 5-Becker 376; 6-Buffalo 381; 7-Moorhead 391; 8-Monticello 397; 9-Bemidji 398; 10-Willmar 400; 11-St. Cloud 448.