BREEZY POINT -- The Bemidji High School boys golf team notched a fourth-place finish at the 10-team Arnold Palmer Invitational at Deacon’s Lodge in Breezy Point on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks fired a round of 348 to edge Brainerd by one stroke for fourth.

Staples-Motley (314) claimed the team title with Pequot Lakes (322) and Moorhead (340) rounding out the top three.

John Loch posted the top individual score for the Jacks with his round of 82, good for 10th. Simon Fredrickson (87), Ryan Daman (87) and Carter Fish (92) comprised the team’s score. Nick Carlson (94) and Eli Tuomala (95) competed as individuals.

Tyler Seeling of Pequot Lakes earned medalist honors with a round of 72, three shots ahead of Staples-Motley’s Beck Erholtz.

Bemidji will travel to the Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud for a tournament hosted by Sauk Rapids-Rice on Monday, May 17.





Team Results

1-Staples-Motley 314; 2-Pequot Lakes 322; 3-Moorhead 340; 4-Bemidji 348; 5-Brainerd 349; 6-Little Falls 353; 7-Crosby-Ironton 356; 8-Pierz 362; 9-Wadena-Deer Creek 383; 10-Pine River-Backus INC.