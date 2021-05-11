COLD SPRING -- The Bemidji High School girls golf team placed fifth in a Central Lakes Conference meet hosted by Rocori at Rich-Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring on Monday.

The Lumberjacks registered a team score of 391 to finish ahead of Willmar (398), St. Cloud Apollo/Tech (419) and Rocori (459) at the eight-team tournament.

Nicki Son cracked the top five individually for the Jacks by tying for fourth with a round of 83. Rylie Jones (97) tied for 19th, Greta Smith (102) tied for 24th and Mataya Carter (109) tied for 32nd to round out the team’s top-four scorers. Competing as individuals were Kate Hildenbrand (113) in 35th and Emily Burgess (115) in 36th.

Alexandria captured the team title by 26 strokes over Brainerd with a round of 329. The Cardinals’ Hannah Boraas (77) edged the Warriors’ Sophia Karsnia by one shot for medalist honors.

Bemidji will next travel to Park Rapids’ Headwaters Golf Club to compete in the Section 8-3A Pre-Section Meet at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

Team Results

1-Alexandria 329; 2-Brainerd 355; 3-Fergus Falls 370; 4-Sartell-St. Stephen 378; 5-Bemidji 391; 6-Willmar 398; 7-St. Cloud Apollo/Tech 419; 8-Rocori 459.