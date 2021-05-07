COLD SPRING -- The Bemidji High School boys golf team took sixth out of 11 teams in a preview of next month’s Section 8-3A tournament.

The Lumberjacks shot 334 as a team to finish in the middle of the leaderboard at Friday’s Section 8-3A Pre-Section Invite hosted by Rocori at Rich-Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring.

BHS finished seven strokes behind Brainerd and Buffalo, who tied for fourth, and 10 strokes ahead of Monticello for seventh.

Moorhead claimed the tournament title with a 313 score, five shots ahead of Sartell-St. Stephen.

John Loch led the Jacks individually by carding a 79 to tie for seventh. Trailing Loch were teammates Nick Yavarow (83), Ryan Daman (84) and Simon Fredrickson (88) to comprise the team score. Nick Carlson (89) and Carter Fish (98) competed as individuals.

Logan Hamak of Sartell-St. Stephen edged Moorhead’s Ian Simonich by one shot with his round of 72 to take medalist honors.

The Lumberjacks will now gear up to host their home Bemidji Invitational at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10, at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Team Results

1-Moorhead 313; 2-Sartell-St. Stephen 318; 3-Alexandria 325; T4-Brainerd 327; T4-Buffalo 327; 6-Bemidji 334; 7-Monticello 344; 8-Becker 354; 9-Willmar 356; 10-St. Cloud Tech 365; 11-Sauk Rapids-Rice 374.