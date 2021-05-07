FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School girls golf team tumbled toward the bottom of the leaderboard on Thursday, placing seventh out of eight teams at the Fergus Falls Invite at Pebble Lake Golf Club.

The Lumberjacks finished with a team score of 402, which topped Rocori’s 423 but trailed the other six teams. Alexandria’s 315 team score was two strokes better than Brainerd for first place, while the host Otters fired a 346 for third. Willmar edged BHS by three strokes for sixth.

Nicki Son carded an 84 to take 12th individually for Bemidji. Following suit, Greta Smith shot 101 to place 29th, while Kate Hildenbrand (107) and Mataya Carter (110) placed 39th and 40th to make up the team’s total. Mya Huseby and Madeline Larson respectively recorded rounds of 117 and 120 for 48th and 49th place, as well.

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas earned medalist honors with a low score of 74, beating the field by three strokes.

The Jacks will next tee off on the Rocori Invite at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring.





Team Results

1-Alexandria 315; 2-Brainerd 317; 3-Fergus Falls 346; 4-Sartell-St. Stephen 376; 5-Moorhead 391; 6-Willmar 399; 7-Bemidji 402; 8-Rocori 423.