BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State women’s golfer Lauren Stockmoe received All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Second Team honors Thursday for her play in 2020-21.

The all-conference selection is the first in Stockmoe’s career.

A senior from Alexandria, Stockmoe led the Beavers with a 81.8 scoring average over nine rounds this season, setting a career-best. She paced the team with four top-20 finishes and one top-10 finish. Stockmoe tied for 13th at the NSIC Championship last month.

Sioux Falls’ Lexi Hanson was selected NSIC Women’s Golfer of the Year and her teammate Maggie Veenendall was named NSIC Newcomer of the Year. Augustana’s Coralee Jorgensen was tabbed NSIC Coach of the Year.