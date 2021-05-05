BLOOMINGTON -- Three members of the Bemidji State men’s golf team were named All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Wednesday.

Chris Swenson and Brandon Nelson were selected to the All-NSIC First Team, while Tanner Sperling was named to the All-NSIC Second Team. All three honorees are seniors.

Swenson led the Beavers and ranked second in the conference with a 73.5 scoring average over 11 rounds during the 2020-21 season. He captured the individual title at the NSIC Championship in April after posting a 3-under par 210 (72-69-69). A native of Fergus Falls, the First Team selection is the first in Swenson’s career.

Nelson finished second on BSU and fourth in the NSIC with a 74.4 scoring average in 11 rounds this season. A native of Litchfield, Nelson tied for 21st at the NSIC Championship. The First Team selection is the first in his career.

Sperling tied for sixth in the conference with teammate Ben Corbid for his 74.8 scoring average over 11 rounds. He tied for 28th at the NSIC Championship. A native of Lakeville, the Second Team selection is the first for Sperling’s career.

Upper Iowa’s Logan Schweinefus was selected NSIC Golfer of the Year, while Sioux Falls’ Gavin Metz was tabbed NSIC Newcomer of the Year. Winona State coach Jeff Straight was named NSIC Coach of the Year after guiding the Warriors to the NSIC team title.

Bemidji State finished second as a team at the NSIC Championship last month, trailing WSU by only one stroke.