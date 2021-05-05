WILLMAR -- The Bemidji High School boys golf team finished fifth out of nine teams at a Central Lakes Conference meet hosted by Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar.

The Lumberjacks posted a team score of 343, trailing fourth-place St. Cloud Tech by three strokes and edging sixth-place Rocori by one shot.

Brainerd took home the team title with a score of 317, 10 shots better than runner-up Alexandria.

Simon Fredrickson and Nick Carlson led the Jacks with individual scores of 84 to tie for 13th overall. Rounding out the top four were Nick Yavarow (85) and Ryan Daman (90). Eli Tuomala (99) and Carter Fish (111) competed as individuals.

Brainerd’s Erik Stoxen earned medalist honors by shooting a 73.

Bemidji will next compete at the pre-section meet hosted by Rocori at Richmond Golf Course. Teams are scheduled to tee off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 7.

Team Results

1-Brainerd 317; 2-Alexandria 327; 3-Sartell-St. Stephen 331; 4-St. Cloud Tech 340; 5-Bemidji 343; 6-Rocori 344; 7-Willmar 349; 8-Fergus Falls 356; 9-Sauk Rapids-Rice 394.