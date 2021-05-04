SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School boys golf team took seventh place among nine teams at a Central Lakes Conference meet in Sartell on Monday.

The Lumberjacks recorded a team score of 356, which was three strokes behind sixth-place Willmar and 41 shots off the lead of Brainerd’s winning score of 315.

Nick Yavarow careded a top-10 finish with his 8-over-par 80, placing him eighth overall. He was the best BHS finisher of the day, followed by Simon Fredrickson (88), Nick Carlson (93) and Carter Fish (95), all of whom contributed to the team score. Ryan Daman and Seyoung Son recorded respective scores of 96 and 98 for Bemidji, as well.

Sartell-St. Stephen’s Logan Hamak was 2-under-par with a winning score of 70 on the individual leaderboard. His Sabres had a team score of 323 to trail only Brainerd, while Alexandria’s 328 team score was good for third.

The Jacks turn around quickly and will next compete at the Willmar Invite at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.





Team Results

1-Brainerd 315; 2-Sartell-St. Stephen 323; 3-Alexandria 328; 4-Fergus Falls 340; 5-Rocori 341; 6-Willmar 353; 7-Bemidji 356; 8-St. Cloud Tech 366; 9-Sauk Rapids-Rice 380.